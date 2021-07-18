Spending time outdoors has positive effect on brain: Study

If you're regularly out in the fresh air, you're doing something good for both your brain and your well-being, according to a new study.

The study was led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The longitudinal study recently appeared in the World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, walks became a popular and regular pastime. A neuroscientific study suggested that this habit has a good effect not only on our general well-being but also on our brain structure.

It showed that the human brain benefits from even short stays outdoors. Until now, it was assumed that environments affect us only over longer periods of time.