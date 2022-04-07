Sport improves concentration in primary students

The results of the study have shown that the higher the level of children's physical fitness, the better they can concentrate and the higher their health-related quality of life.

While the boys did better on the fitness tests, the girls performed better in terms of concentration and quality of life values.

At the same time, in all tests for physical fitness overweight and obese children had significantly poorer results than underweight children and children with normal body weight.

Obese children also had significantly poorer values for health-related quality of life, on the whole, physical well-being, self-esteem as well as well-being in friendships and at school.