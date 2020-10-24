Study finds molecular link between meat diet, cancer risk

An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood that increase the chances of developing cancer.

This connection may explain the high incidence of cancer among those who consume large amounts of dairy products and red meat, similar to the link between high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease.

According to the study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, Neu5Gc is a sugar molecule found in the tissues of mammals but not in poultry or fish.