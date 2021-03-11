Study reveals motion sickness severity

A team of researchers has identified that a person’s ability to detect visual cues may help predict the severity of motion sickness symptoms.

They study, published in the journal Entertainment Computing, indicated that, specifically, discomfort was due to a specific sensory cue called motion parallax, which is defined as the relative movement of different parts of the environment.

“As we tested sensitivity to sensory cues, a robust relationship emerged. It was clear that the greater an individual’s sensitivity to motion parallax cues, the more severe the motion sickness symptoms,” said researcher Bas Rokers from New York University, Abu Dhabi.