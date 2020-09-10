Taking charge of your vaginal health

Below are the precautions to be taken to keep infections at bay. Vaginal infections aren't life-threatening conditions but if you notice any symptoms like which mainly includes itching, discharge and irritation, it's bests to seek help from your gynecologist so the that the infection can be prevented.

Make an appointment to see your doctor if you:

*have never had a vaginal infection before

*have had a vaginal infection but are experiencing new symptoms

*have had different or new sexual partners

*develop fever

*believe you may be pregnant

*have symptoms that return after treatment