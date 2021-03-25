TB patients need extra care amid pandemic: Physicians

As the Covid pandemic has overtaken every other health issue throughout the country, some of the physicians have suggested extra precaution for the tuberculosis (TB) patients as the virus affects lungs directly.

World TB Day is observed on 24 March every year to raise awareness about the disease in the world.

The physicians said that TB patients often have underlying co-morbidities and lung damages that might make them more prone to the coronavirus.

They further said that the symptoms of TB and Covid are quite similar, for instance cough and fever, which could not only create diagnostic confusion, but might worsen the stigmatisation of a TB patient.

“TB and Covid primarily affect lungs. As far as tuberculosis is concerned, Covid and TB are not directly interlinked but on the basis of scientific elucidation like any other chronic disease, one is at the higher risk of Covid’s severity, especially those patients with structural damage,” Shiba Kalyan Biswal, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram told IANS.