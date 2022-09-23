People using reusable contact lenses are at higher risk of rare eye infection

According to a study, a group of researchers found that those who wear reusable contact lenses are nearly four times more likely to get a rare sight-threatening eye infection than those who wear daily disposables.

The case-control study led by UCL and Moorfields researchers, published in Ophthalmology, identifies multiple factors that increase the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK), including reusing lenses or wearing them overnight or in the shower.

AK is one type of microbial keratitis (corneal infection) - a condition that results in inflammation of the cornea (the eye's clear protective outer layer).