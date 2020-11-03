Top tips to ensure heart health while at home

As we march forward after the serial lockdowns and finally ‘unlocking’, we now understand that COVID-19 is here to stay. Home isolation, while waiting for this pandemic to end, has already changed our lives, and also impacted heart health.

While the younger generation is busy working from home and online binge-watching, elderly people have become more inactive, and are ignoring their health issues. The fear of acquiring COVID-19 has many people avoiding timely medical advice even in emergency conditions. This has undeniably taken a toll on our heart health.

Simple lifestyle alterations, if made timely in various age groups can assure that our heart remains fit and healthy - you are never too young or too old - to take care of your heart.

For all age groups, here are some basic principles go keep our heart healthy.