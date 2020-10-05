Trans fat: The fat that can kill you



Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) member and Technical Committee on Transfat member Md Abdul Alim said in a meeting of the technical committee held on 28 September, that they have decided to formulate policies on trans fat control immediately.



"Although we don't have enough time till 2023, we are in talks with all stakeholders to stop the production of trans fat as soon as possible," he said earlier.



Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution's (BSTI) Deputy Director (Agriculture and Food) Golam Md Sarwar said it is a good sign that public awareness has risen against excessive intake of trans fat.



"Albeit late, public awareness has developed against TFA...a rigid law is necessary in this regard," he said.



He also explained that if the law bans the use of PHO or limits the TFA level, then the production will also reduce automatically. "And those who will not comply will be directly accountable."



National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute Epidemiology and Research Head Prof Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury emphasised proper dietary habits among the public alongside legal restrictions to tackle the threat of trans fat.



"The nature of fatality has changed in Bangladesh and now we are dying because of our food intake," he said in a seminar.



He noted that the lack of a proper diet is equally responsible for trans fat induced health issues. "We should avoid highly salted food and stop taking food from streetside restaurants."



