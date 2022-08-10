'Astonishing' health benefits of grapes

John Pezzuto and his Western New England University team recently published studies that demonstrate "astonishing" effects of grape consumption as well as "remarkable" impacts on health and lifespans.

According to a study that was published in the journal 'Foods', western countries' typical high-fat diet could be improved by including grapes in the amount of just under two cups per day, which would result in a decrease in fatty liver and an increase in lifespan.

Pezzuto, who has written over 600 scientific studies, noted that these studies give the adage "you are what you eat" a whole new meaning and that the work with grapes demonstrated real modifications in genetic expression. "That is genuinely amazing."