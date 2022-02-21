Vegetables not enough to reduce heart risk: Study

Since childhood, we have been told that a sufficient intake of vegetables is essential for maintaining a balanced diet and avoiding a wide range of diseases. But does a diet rich in vegetables also lower the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD)? Unfortunately, researchers from the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the University of Bristol found no evidence for this.

The large-scale new study was published in 'Frontiers in Nutrition'. That the consumption of vegetables might lower the risk of CVD might, at first sight, seem plausible, as their ingredients such as carotenoids and alpha-tocopherol have properties that could protect against CVD. But so far, the evidence from previous studies for an overall effect of vegetable consumption on CVD has been inconsistent.

The results from the powerful, large-scale study showed that higher consumption of cooked or uncooked vegetables is unlikely to affect the risk of CVD. They also explained how confounding factors might have explained previous spurious, positive findings.