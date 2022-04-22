Vigorous exercise during diet can reduce craving for fatty foods: Study

While more research needs to be done, the study may indicate that exercise can shore up restraint when it comes to certain foods, said Travis Brown.

"A really important part of maintaining a diet is to have some brain power--the ability to say 'no, I may be craving that, but I'm going to abstain,'" said Brown. "Exercise could not only be beneficial physically for weight loss but also mentally to gain control over cravings for unhealthy foods."

In the experiment, Brown and colleagues put 28 rats through training with a lever that when pressed, turned on a light and made a tone before dispensing a high-fat pellet. After the training period, they tested to see how many times the rats would press the lever just to get the light and tone cue.