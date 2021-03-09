Wearing face mask during exercise safe: Study

Researchers have found that wearing a face mask during vigorous exercise appears to be safe for healthy people.

This suggests that masks could be worn safely to reduce Covid-19 transmission between people visiting an indoor gym.

For the study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, the researchers carried out detailed testing on breathing, heart activity and exercise performance in a small group of people while they were using an exercise bike with and without a mask.

Although they found differences in some measurements between wearing a mask and not wearing a mask, they said that none of their results indicate any risk to health.