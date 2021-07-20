What expecting mothers should know about Rh incompatibility?

However, being an Rh-negative female could affect the pregnancy. A pregnant woman with the Rh-negative blood type would require particular care, especially if the baby the woman is carrying is Rh-positive, as this causes Rh incompatibility. This condition does not affect the mother's health; however, being cautious of her Rh-negative status is important as it can impact the baby she is carrying.

Rh Incompatibility occurs when the mother's body reacts to the Rh-positive blood of her baby by producing antibodies. Especially in her second pregnancy with an Rh-positive baby, her body produces antibodies instantly. For an Rh-positive baby, these antibodies can cause damage to the baby's red blood cells after they cross the placenta. Red blood cells are essential for oxygen to be carried throughout the body.