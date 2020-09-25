Women more prone to uncontrolled diabetes: Study

Traditionally, women play the role of caregivers in India when it comes to families and their health. More often than not, this means that they prioritise the health of their loved ones over their own. When it comes to diabetes in women, a new study shows higher incidence of diabetes in women - as compared to men.

A study by BeatO, a digital health platform for diabetes management, indicates that women tend to have higher blood sugar levels or poorer control than men, by almost eight per cent. As per the platform, this can be attributed to gender roles in a household, inequitable access to resources and even lack of time to cater to their wellbeing.

While Type 2 diabetes is more frequently diagnosed at a younger age and lower body mass index in men; the most prominent risk factor is obesity, which is more common in women. BeatO’s study shows that women (especially above 40 years of age) on their platform tend to have higher BMI, with average BMI for women being 27.5, versus that of men being 26.