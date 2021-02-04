How stress impacts skin

Staying at-home has resulted in a lot of stress for people—of being stuck indoors for week on end; the uncertainty has taken a toll on people’s mental well-being. Stress cannot be hidden; it shows on your face. The first tell-tale signs reflect on your face as pale skin and mild eruptions on the surface.

Stress causes hormonal imbalance which leads to acne, rashes, hair thinning and fall, and various other skin break-outs. It is imperative that people follow good skin care routine while they’re indoors. Staying inside does not necessarily mean you can forego or overlook skin and hair care. These are prone to more damage owing to stress. One should follow a strict, if not elaborate, skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning and moisturizing.

Geetanjali Shetty, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist on behalf of Cetaphil India shares most important of all, keep yourself hydrated with water and lots of liquid!