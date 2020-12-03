Hyaluronic acid benefits your skin

Hyaluronic acid has recently become such a hyped ingredient, but the popularity is acceptable because the ingredient provides what it claims to—anti ageing.

What exactly is Hyaluronic acid (HA)? It is simply a sugar that already exists in our skin tissues and with time and age, the content of it keeps on decreasing. It is that part of the skin which helps maintain and retain the moisture and keeps our skin hydrated. It is an extraordinary ingredient and a boon to skincare, says Rajat Mathur, senior education manager at Kiehl’s India.

What does Hyaluronic acid do? Mathur explains...

The skin requires a certain amount of water for it to be healthy and look hydrated and radiant, but the skin tissues lose ability to retain the water with time and age resulting in the skin looking dehydrated and dull. Dehydrated skin, then results in wrinkles and fine lines which automatically make your skin look old, and it losses its firmness too. This is where Hyaluronic acid steps in and works its magic. It is basically an anti-ageing ingredient which does wonders for your skin. It revitalizes not only the outside layer of your skin but the tissues as well increasing the skin immunity, he says.