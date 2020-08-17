Italy closes nightclubs

Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night-time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up across the country, especially among younger people.

New cases in the past week in Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus, were more than double those registered three weeks ago and the median age of people contracting the virus has dropped below 40, data showed.

The new rules will start on Monday - two days after an Italian holiday when many young Italians go out dancing - and will run until early September.

Masks will be required between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in areas close to bars and pubs and where gatherings are more likely.

"We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months. Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Facebook.

Speranza on Saturday urged young people to be as cautious as possible as "if they infect their parents and their grandparents, they risk creating real damage".