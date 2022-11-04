Ways to help children learn forgiveness

A recent study suggests that teaching children to understand other people's perspectives could make it easier for them to learn how to forgive other people.

The study also found that teaching children to make sincere apologies can help them receive forgiveness from others.

"Forgiveness is important in children and adults for restoring relationships and limiting future conflicts," says Kelly Lynn Mulvey, lead author of the study and an associate professor of psychology at North Carolina State University.

"But we didn't know much about what makes children more likely to forgive others, particularly from early childhood to adolescence. That's what we wanted to explore with our study."