Keeping your winter garments healthy and germ-free

Come winter, we are faced with huge piles of clothes that just refuse to fit into assigned spaces in our wardrobes. While we look forward to the season to wear amazing jackets, sweaters, denim etc this year we also have the additional consideration of keeping our winter wear disinfected.

Most of the heavy garments we use are not of the ‘wash after every wear’ variety. The continuous tension of cleaning and disinfecting our surrounding and clothes is a serious and tedious task, especially when stepping out of our homes has increased manifolds. Here are some easy hacks to manage and disinfect our winter garments:

Purge - While we all have out routines of transitioning our wardrobes from summer clothes to winter clothes, we often forget to sift out the clothes we are done with. It is hard yes. One often feels ‘Maybe I’ll wear it with something else’, ‘Maybe I’ll use it at home’ etc, but do we really? Purging always helps.