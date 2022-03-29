Kishwar visits Prothom Alo

Clinching the second runner up spot in Masterchef, she's now quite a star in the culinary world. She recently visited Dhaka. She visits Dhaka now and then, but this time it was different. This was the first time she was coming after her stint at Masterchef. She was received with warmth wherever she went in Dhaka, everyone wanted to get a glimpse of this talented young woman.
On Wednesday Kishwar Chowdhury was talking about all of this at the Prothom Alo office. Despite her super busy schedule, she made time for us. She said, "I haven't changed really, but people are looking at me a bit differently. I haven't drawn back, I'm just remaining normal. One morning I went to Star Kabab for breakfast with my husband. Then I shopped at Karwan Bazar. Maybe it was because of my mask, but people didn't really recognise me."
Fuchka with a flair
"I had a reason behind my visit this time," said Kishwar. "I came at the invitation of the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation. They want to take culinary art to a different height, to celebrate it. And my responsibility was to transform Bangladeshi ingredients into fine dining. This was undoubtedly challenging."
There were 115 guests at this event called 'Displacement'. They enjoyed Kishwar's culinary magic. There were 12 chefs assisting Kishwar in this project. And 47 persons had other duties. Kishwar served a five course lunch.
It began with fuchka. The fuchka was served with combination of roasted compressed beetroot, whipped cream and micro-herbs.
Hamachi in a green gravy
After the delightful starter, came yellow-tailed hamachi. Hamachi is a favourite fish of the Japanese. With the hamachi swimming in a sea of green gravy, was kamranga and the Australian pepperberry.
The third course consisted of yuzu infused melon and scallops. This was accompanied by miso butter, Japanese nori, edamame and onion sprouts.
Foie gras and osso buco
Next on the menu was foie gras (goose liver) along with osso buco or beef marrow. These were melded with a local Australian jam.
And Kishwar signed off the meal with her 'Love Letter to Dhaka'. In Masterchef she called it 'The After-Dinner Mint' and won accolades for this creation that was a thrill to the taste buds. This was her ice cream served with toasted fennel seeds and coconut, dates, sweet fennel and caramelised molasses.
Speaking about this special event, Durjoy Rahman Joy of Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation said, I want to take Bangladesh's art, culture and heritage all over the world. Our culinary tradition is part of this heritage. We are working with this too. The objective of bringing Kishwar over was for her to help us spread our culinary heritage around the world.
During this brief visit, Kishwar learnt about the United Nation's World Food Programme, about their initiative to prevent food wastage. She visited a food industry too. She witnessed the participation of Bangladeshi women in these programmes. She was also impressed and inspired at women's role in the various five-star hotels and high-end restaurants in Dhaka. She said that she had the opportunity to learn about many things on this visit and all these will be added to her book. She is eager to come with her book to Dhaka too.
The conversation inevitably turned to Masterchef. Did the mouthwatering khichhuri, pantha and other Bengali dishes she came up with on Masterchef win hearts in Australia? Kishwar answered with a 'yes'. In fact, she said, these dishes have gained popularity worldwide, especially among the expatriate Bengalis. "After all, I didn't just present such cuisine as food to eat occasionally only," she explained.
To her, nothing can come near mother's cooking, whether it is machher jhol (fish gravy) or meat or anything else. The food which she always craves for the most is nothing other than mother's cooking.
Kishwar praised the interest in cooking among Bangladeshi girls and boys. Cooking, she said, was a basic life skill and so it was not just for girls, but for boys too to learn. And parents should make sure their children -- girls or boys -- learn how to cook.
What does she never want to miss on her Dhaka visits? The answer slips out easily --fuchka! She may have grown up in Australia, but Dhaka remains in her heart.
* This interview appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir