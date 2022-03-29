Kishwar visits Prothom Alo

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury loves to entertain. This Bangladeshi expatriate in Australia loves to eat and equally loves to feed others. His kitchen is always busy. But little did he imagine that his daughter Kishwar would not only inherit this passion of his, but spread it around the globe too.

Kishwar Chowdhury was like any other child -- went to school, college and then university. She had an interest in history and anthropology. She has studied in Melbourne, London and Berlin. She's a graphic designer by profession.

Kishwar feels that she's inherited her culinary propensities from her maternal grandmother too. That is how she gravitated towards cooking, out of interest and passion, and finally joined the immensely popular Masterchef Australia in its 13th Season. And there's been no looking back since then.