Lack of sleep can increase unhealthy abdominal fat: Study

New research from Mayo Clinic has found that lack of sleep combined with free access to food increases calorie consumption and consequently fat accumulation, especially unhealthy fat inside the belly.

The findings of the research were published in the journal, 'Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The research led by Naima Covassin, PhD, a cardiovascular medicine researcher at Mayo Clinic, has shown that lack of sufficient sleep led to a 9 per cent increase in total abdominal fat area and an 11 per cent increase in abdominal visceral fat, compared to control sleep.

Visceral fat is deposited deep inside the abdomen around internal organs linked to cardiac and metabolic diseases.