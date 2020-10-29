Make your equipment-free workout effective

If you think going to a gym and using equipment is the only way to an effective workout, think again! “Your body” is the greatest equipment you need for a work out and most of the times it is the only equipment you need.

However, many factors come into play while exercising without equipment. Swapneel Hazare, Founder Shield Fitness spills the beans on making “equipment-free” workouts very effective.

Goal setting, Planning and Programming:

Align your fitness program with your fitness goals to get visible results. Ensure there is enough variation in the training program. It is advisable to train under the supervision/guidance of a fitness expert who has customised the training program to meet your goals.