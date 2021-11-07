Meat Lover’s Fest at Doreen Hotel

Doreen Hotels & Resorts is wooing the taste buds of meat lovers with their food festival , "Meat Lover's Fest-Powered by BanglaCut” at its signature restaurant The Flair from 4 to 13 November.

This time the meat fest is sponsored by BanglaCut- Bangladesh’s first premium, hand-cut, artisanal meat brand. The talented chefs at Doreen will be preparing amazing beef creations using excellent quality beef from BanglaCut. BanglaCut provides fresh, non-frozen meat without any preservatives. Over the last one year, they have catered to over 10 thousand delighted customers and received thousands of positive and encouraging reviews about the quality and freshness of their meat, and the distinctive spices. So, join and fill your plate with the chef’s choices ranging from King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Spicy Meat Balls, Rare Shank Steak, Classic Lamb Shank with Mint Sauce, Brazilian Hump Steak with Wild Mushroom Sauce, Grilled Salmon with Spicy Orange sauce, and more.