Meat Lover’s Fest at Doreen Hotel

The carving station is going to be the main attraction as there will be Classic Stuffed Beef Roulade with Spinach and Sundried Tomato/ Classic Rib Eyes/BBQ Prime Ribs / Classic Beef Leg. In the salad station there will be Beetroot Salad, Chickpeas Chat, Brazilian Beef Salad, Chicken Cashew Nut Salad and much more.
And just because you’re at a meat heaven, doesn’t mean your sweet-tooth won’t be satisfied…a large dessert table hosts a variety of freshly baked sweets to suit any craving.
There will be around 60+ items in this buffet dinner, which is priced at Tk 6600 per person with Buy One Get Two Free offer on selected bank cards. There will be complimentary water and beverage too. The buffet time is from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. For reservations reach the reservation team on this number +8801966662152.
To make this event more attractive there will be a raffle draw on the last day of the festival. Two lucky couples will get a chance to win DHAKA-COX-DHAKA Return Air Tickets sponsored by US BANGLA AIRLINES.
The Television Media Partner for this festival is Channel 24 and print media partner is The Daily Star, who will promote the event throughout the festival.
Doreen Hotel Dhaka and BanglaCut has come together to treat all the meat lovers with amazing meat dishes prepared with love and passion. Flock to Doreen Hotels & Resorts and give your taste buds a treat. And don’t miss the chance to win the exciting prizes too.