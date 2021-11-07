Lifestyle

Meat Lover’s Fest at Doreen Hotel

Prothom Alo English Desk
Doreen Hotels & Resorts is wooing the taste buds of meat lovers with their food festival , "Meat Lover's Fest-Powered by BanglaCut” at its signature restaurant The Flair from 4 to 13 November.

This time the meat fest is sponsored by BanglaCut- Bangladesh’s first premium, hand-cut, artisanal meat brand. The talented chefs at Doreen will be preparing amazing beef creations using excellent quality beef from BanglaCut. BanglaCut provides fresh, non-frozen meat without any preservatives. Over the last one year, they have catered to over 10 thousand delighted customers and received thousands of positive and encouraging reviews about the quality and freshness of their meat, and the distinctive spices. So, join and fill your plate with the chef’s choices ranging from King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Spicy Meat Balls, Rare Shank Steak, Classic Lamb Shank with Mint Sauce, Brazilian Hump Steak with Wild Mushroom Sauce, Grilled Salmon with Spicy Orange sauce, and more.

default-image

The carving station is going to be the main attraction as there will be Classic Stuffed Beef Roulade with Spinach and Sundried Tomato/ Classic Rib Eyes/BBQ Prime Ribs / Classic Beef Leg. In the salad station there will be Beetroot Salad, Chickpeas Chat, Brazilian Beef Salad, Chicken Cashew Nut Salad and much more.

And just because you’re at a meat heaven, doesn’t mean your sweet-tooth won’t be satisfied…a large dessert table hosts a variety of freshly baked sweets to suit any craving.

There will be around 60+ items in this buffet dinner, which is priced at Tk 6600 per person with Buy One Get Two Free offer on selected bank cards. There will be complimentary water and beverage too. The buffet time is from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. For reservations reach the reservation team on this number +8801966662152.

To make this event more attractive there will be a raffle draw on the last day of the festival. Two lucky couples will get a chance to win DHAKA-COX-DHAKA Return Air Tickets sponsored by US BANGLA AIRLINES.

default-image

The Television Media Partner for this festival is Channel 24 and print media partner is The Daily Star, who will promote the event throughout the festival.

Doreen Hotel Dhaka and BanglaCut has come together to treat all the meat lovers with amazing meat dishes prepared with love and passion. Flock to Doreen Hotels & Resorts and give your taste buds a treat. And don’t miss the chance to win the exciting prizes too.

