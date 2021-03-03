Mobile use can change how kids see the world

It appears that the use of digital devices changes how children perceive the world as a new study has found that pre-schoolers who frequently use tablet or mobile devices often tend to miss the forest for the trees.

People can be different in whether they typically see the forest or the trees, but the dominant attentional mode is focusing first on the whole, and then on the details. This is the same with children. Or so it has been until now.

Children using mobile devices differ in this skill as they tend to focus more on the details and less on the big picture, showed the new study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior.

“Focusing on the global picture helps us in perceiving the world in meaningful, coherent patterns, and not just as a bunch of unrelated spots,” said first author of the study Veronika Konok from Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in Budapest, Hungary.

“We automatically process the global pattern even if we intend to pay attention only to the details.”