Neem and aloe vera should be on your list

Who doesn't love dewy skin during monsoon with minimal fuss? The season of monsoon brings its own set of challenges that demand a different kind of skincare routine. The humidity present in the air during this time definitely adversely impacts the texture of our skin.

Like we change our clothes seasonally, it is important to keep adapting our skincare routine to the changing season. For monsoons, it is essential to treat our skin with products that nourish without leaving behind a layer of grease that moisturises and softens the skin.