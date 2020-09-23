Negative impact of COVID-19 lockdown on kids

Children, who appear at a relatively lower risk from COVID-19, are disproportionately harmed by precautions involved with lockdowns, warn researchers.

Experts from Oxford University Hospitals in the UK noted that while the role of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by children is still uncertain, existing evidence points to educational settings playing a limited role when mitigation measures are in place.

Meanwhile, ongoing school closures and losses of other systems that help and protect children are revealing indirect but very real harm being borne by them.