Gender pay disparity, unpaid childhood chores are related

Young women and girls' time spent in unpaid household work contributes to the gender pay gap, according to new research.

The research shows women's later employment participation is affected by taking on the weight of this care burden in childhood, thus adding to existing inequality gaps in the study countries.

The study, 'The contribution of girls' longer hours in unpaid work to gender gaps in early adult employment: Evidence from Ethiopia, India, Peru and Vietnam', was published Saturday in the journal Feminist Economics.