Cash might not be the best way to achieve employee motivation

"We found that there is, at best, mixed evidence regarding the motivational efficacy of tangible rewards versus cash rewards," said Adam Presslee, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo's School of Accounting and Finance.

"It is somewhat puzzling why so many companies go to the trouble of tangible rewards when cash rewards also lead to motivational differences," Presslee added.

Presslee and his co-author, University of Wisconsin-Madison's Willie Choi, used four experiments to investigate the factors driving the preference between cash and tangible rewards.

The attributes examined include ease of use of the reward (fungibility), hedonic nature of the reward (want vs. need), the novelty of the reward, and how the reward is presented.