Pandemic inspires 'illusion cakes' in Hong Kong

A bakery studio in Hong Kong is aiming to bounce back from its COVID-19 slump with "illusion cakes" that appear to be everyday objects until you take a slice.

Dear Harley Cake Studio's founders Alison Chan and Cony Lam came up with the idea after baking a custom cake for Chan's nephew, who loves bananas: a thin layer of yellow fondant wrapped around dark chocolate and Italian meringue butter cream.