People show more leniencies towards loved ones when they misbehave

The findings of a recent study suggest that when people behave badly or unethically, their loved ones might judge them less harshly compared to a stranger who committed the same transgressions. However, this leniency may come at the cost of own sense of self-worth.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. "How do we react when our romantic partners, friends or family members behave unethically? Past research tells us a lot about how we respond to a stranger's unethical behaviour, but very little about how we respond when the perpetrator is someone we care deeply about," said lead author Rachel Forbes, MA, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto.