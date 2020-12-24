Pick your category, not your pocket

Purses are much more than just an accessory. Because you hold them so close and they’re such an integral part of your daily routine, the bag you choose to carry on a regular basis doesn’t just tote your on-the-go essentials—it also carries clues to who you are.

Our personality determines a lot of things, from our life choices to our whole look. Bags are one such part of our attire. They are not only utilitarian but can also add oomph to the whole ensemble.

Priyanka Ahuja, Partner at Shopaholics lists the different types of handbags and how they may define your personality.

If You Carry A...

Shoulder Bag—You’re a Charismatic and Multi-Faceted Doer

In a word, your purse of choice is classic. Exuding timeless style, the shoulder bag takes you from workday to date night with no wardrobe change (or purse swap!) necessary.