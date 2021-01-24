Plants at home may up positive mental well-being

If you love having plants at home, then there is a good news for you as a new study suggests that plants at home can keep you mentally healthy.

The findings, published in the journal Urban Forestry and Urban Greening, indicated that having plants at home had a positive influence on the psychological well-being of the dwelling’s inhabitants during COVID-19 lockdown.

For the study, the researchers, including Katia Perini from the University of Genoa in Italy, evaluated the role played by the plants at home during the first COVID-19 lockdown and the study involved 4,200 respondents.

The situation between the months of March and June deprived the public of the chance to enjoy open spaces and nature, and forced them to spend extended periods of time indoors.