Post Covid skin issues: All your questions answered

If one is a smoker, considering quitting the cigarette is a great step towards a healthy way of life. When a person experiences hair loss that: comes on suddenly, causes hair to fall out in clumps, leads to bald patches, and is accompanied by scalp itching or pain; they must consult a dermatologist and get the reason for their hair fall diagnosed.

Acne due to the use of mask is a common occurrence with Covid and it stays put after. Acne caused or multiplied by wearing masks has been termed as “maskne”. There are various types of “maskne”. The most common ones that appear are “acne mechanica”, caused by the friction and precipitation trapped underneath the mask, leading to pore clogging and bacterial growth resulting in pimples. Regular acne treatments help in this; however, acne creams dry out the skin and one must use a moisturiser to keep the skin barrier intact.