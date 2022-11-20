Children learn quicker than adults

If you've ever had the feeling that your elementary school kids were "smarter" than you or at least capable of picking up new information and skills faster, a new study in Current Biology on 15 November suggests you're absolutely right.

The new study also offers a reason, kids and adults exhibit differences in a brain messenger known as GABA, which stabilizes newly learned material.

"Our results show that children of elementary school age can learn more items within a given period of time than adults, making learning more efficient in children," said Takeo Watanabe of Brown University.

Their findings showed that children have a rapid boost of GABA during visual training that lasts after training ends. That's in marked contrast to the concentrations of GABA in adults, which stayed constant.

The findings suggest that children's brains respond to training in a way that allows them to stabilize new learning more quickly and efficiently.