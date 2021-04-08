Quick morning reflection could make you a better leader

"Leadership is really challenging, so a lot of people are hesitant to tackle leadership roles or assignments," Lanaj said. "Reflecting a few minutes in the morning really makes a difference."

And unlike being given extra responsibility or leading a team project, a morning reflection is under the employee's control.

"They are not dependent on their organisation to provide formal opportunities. They do not have to wait until they have that title that says they are a leader to take on leadership in their work," Jennings said.

Want to try a morning leadership boost? Here are some prompts recommended by the researchers.

1. What are some of your proudest leadership moments?

2. What qualities do you have that make you a good leader, or will in the future?

3. Think about who you aspire to be as a leader, and then imagine everything has gone as well as it possibly could in this leadership role. What does that look like?

4. What effect do you want to have on your employees? Do you want to motivate them? Inspire them? Identify and develop their talents?

5. What skills or traits do you have that can help with those goals?

Whether you are the boss or on your way up the ladder, "this is a tool to be more effective at work." Lanaj said. "Just a few minutes can entirely change your focus for the rest of your day."