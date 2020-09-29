Small appliances make a big difference in the kitchen

Mixer Grinder

You can use them to whip shakes, smoothies, and milkshakes. They can also be used to chop hard food items such as meats, vegetables, and nuts. From mixing, blending, chopping, and kneading, these appliances offer various preparation methods and will help your cooking in the kitchen much easier and simpler.

Rice Cooker

We know the traditional way of cooking rice in Bangladesh is on the stovetop. However, not everyone is an expert and often end up overcooking or undercooking the rice. Thus, rice cookers can help you make the perfect rice every time with the push of a single button. Moreover, you can also cook other rice dishes with it, like khichuri, polao and more. The best part is that there is no hassle of reheating the food, as the appliance will keep the rice warm.

Sandwich Maker

Whether you are a homemaker or a working professional, the morning rush hour can be hectic with school and office lunches to be packed. In such a scenario, it is a blessing to have a sandwich maker that can grill the sandwiches for you into time – that too, without much supervision required. Besides making a variety of sandwiches with ease, you can also grill cheese, chicken, fish, and vegetables. The possibilities are endless.