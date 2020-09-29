Small appliances make a big difference in the kitchen

From everyday cooking to storing food, a well-equipped kitchen is crucial for every household. In today’s modern world, there’s always a new and useful appliance that is finding its way onto the market, making life a little bit easier as we juggle between our daily tasks. But as we all know, appliances can be expensive, and finding the right balance between luxury and efficiency can be challenging too.
Thus, to make our lives a little bit easier, leading consumer electronics brand Singer has come up with a new campaign for Autumn where people can enjoy up to 100% discounts to transform their cooking space into a modular kitchen and increase its functionality.
Let’s check some of the useful appliances for the kitchen which will have a positive impact on our daily activities.
Mixer Grinder
You can use them to whip shakes, smoothies, and milkshakes. They can also be used to chop hard food items such as meats, vegetables, and nuts. From mixing, blending, chopping, and kneading, these appliances offer various preparation methods and will help your cooking in the kitchen much easier and simpler.
Rice Cooker
We know the traditional way of cooking rice in Bangladesh is on the stovetop. However, not everyone is an expert and often end up overcooking or undercooking the rice. Thus, rice cookers can help you make the perfect rice every time with the push of a single button. Moreover, you can also cook other rice dishes with it, like khichuri, polao and more. The best part is that there is no hassle of reheating the food, as the appliance will keep the rice warm.
Sandwich Maker
Whether you are a homemaker or a working professional, the morning rush hour can be hectic with school and office lunches to be packed. In such a scenario, it is a blessing to have a sandwich maker that can grill the sandwiches for you into time – that too, without much supervision required. Besides making a variety of sandwiches with ease, you can also grill cheese, chicken, fish, and vegetables. The possibilities are endless.
Pressure Cooker
Eating pressure cooked food offers a more nutritional boost than those cooked for longer periods using traditional cookware. The longer food is cooked, the more nutrients are destroyed. Additionally, cooking time is significantly reduced as foods cook up to 70% faster when a pressure cooker is used, making it a handy tool to get the meal on the table quickly.
Non-stick Cookware
There are tremendous health benefits to using non-stick cookware. Gone is the need to use a considerable amount of butter or cooking oil as non-stick pans require less fat to prevent sticking, which ultimately leads to healthier meals and lifestyle.
Kitchen Hood
Kitchen hoods are easily one of the most important appliances you can have in your home. It is designed to remove gas, odours, heat and steam that can develop when you’re preparing a meal. The smoke is dangerous for your health, especially your lungs. Moreover, the kitchen hood also helps cut down on the growth of bacteria, germs, and even mold in your kitchen.