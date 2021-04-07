Study explores prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

A new research suggested that anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organisation (WHO) regional prevalence rates.

The findings of the study were published in The Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics and Gynecology.

In the study, the researchers from the Colorado School of Public Health on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus studied the prevalence of anxiety among fathers during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy through the first year of postpartum.

“The transition to parenthood is a major life event that’s often accompanied with new challenges related to financial, relationship, and work-life balance concerns. Despite those changes happening for both men and women, not much is known about the prevalence of anxiety among new fathers,” said Jenn Leiferman, PhD, professor at the Colorado School of Public Health.