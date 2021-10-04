Study finds when people break from herd to make better decision

Researchers have found that when people saw others in their group hesitating before making a choice, they were about twice as likely to break from the group and make a different choice.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Management Science'.

"When we see other people hesitate before making a choice, that tells us they were conflicted, that they weren't entirely sure they were making the right decision," said Ian Krajbich, co-author of the study and professor of psychology and economics at The Ohio State University.