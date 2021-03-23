Study reveals 'hunger hormone' affects monetary decision making

Higher levels of the stomach-derived hormone ghrelin, which stimulates appetite, predict a greater preference for smaller immediate monetary rewards over larger delayed financial rewards, a new study finds.

The study results will be presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting. This research presents novel evidence in humans that ghrelin, the so-called "hunger hormone," affects monetary decision making, said co-investigator Franziska Plessow, assistant professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. She said recent research findings in rodents suggested that ghrelin may play a part in impulsive choices and behaviours.

"Our results indicate that ghrelin might play a broader role than previously acknowledged in human reward-related behaviour and decision making, such as monetary choices," Plessow said.