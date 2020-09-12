Ten tips for young art collectors

In an art ecosystem full of different forms of art, being a young collector can get challenging. Heres some useful advice from gallerists and art experts before you get down to buying your first work.

According to Mandira Lamba, Former Chairperson FICCI YFLO, Delhi, and Founder and Director of two art ventures, Blueprint12 and Tribal Art Form, "it's been most exhilarating to see the surge of young budding collectors in the art world over the last few years."

"My advice to these young collectors has always been - follow your own taste! Do not go by 'what's selling'. And in order to develop your own aesthetics, please visit, watch and read. Of course in this current scenario, it's all about online and which is fine as people all over the world are now getting connected through online shows and conversations. This gives one ample opportunity to research and look out for various virtual displays, webinars etc to expand one's own horizon and finally develop the 'Art of seeing Art'. Once you have that going trust me you will know which is the work of art that you need to collect," Lamba told IANSlife.