The abundant health benefits of mint leaves

Treats asthma -- Regularly taking pudina can ease chest congestion. The methanol in mint acts as a decongestant, it helps loosen mucus collected in the lung and also shrinks swollen membranes in the nose to allow you to breathe easier. While using pudina, make sure that you don't overdose it, otherwise, your air passage will become irritated.



Cures headaches -- Pudina contains menthol that can help relax muscles and ease the pain. Applying pudina juice on your forehead and temples can give you relief from headache. Also, balms of pudina base or mint oil are effective in curing headaches.



Eases stress and depression -- One of the main advantages of mint is that it is the most widely used herb in aromatherapy. Pudina or mint has a strong, refreshing smell that can ease stress and refresh the body and mind. The apoptogenic activity of mint helps regulate the cortisol levels in the blood that triggers the body's natural response to ease the stress. Inhaling pudina essential oil can instantly release serotonin in the blood which is a neurotransmitter that is well known for easing symptoms of stress and depression.



Makes your skin healthy -- Pudina has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that help treat acne and pimple on the skin. Pudina leaves contain a high amount of salicylic acid which acts as anti-acne. It also acts as an effective skin cleanser.

Pudina has antioxidant properties that help you get clean and youthful skin by removing free-radicals from the body. Other ways pudina makes your skin healthy is that it retains the moisture in the skin, clear off dead skin cells, and dirt from the skin pores, and makes the skin look radiant and toned.