Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

The moonlight is the only light in the alleys of Mikro Chorio, the ancient capital of the Greek island of Tilos. And as in many other abandoned villages in Greece, they only come back to life for the tourists.

When night falls, Mikro Chorio (Little Village in Greek) rewakens, as a handful of visitors sip cocktails at the small bar-museum at the foot of the ruins.

"We are trying to bring it back to life," said the bar's owner Giorgos Aliferis.