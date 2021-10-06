People with low income saw smallest drop in travel during pandemic

A recent case study in Columbus suggests that low-income people were the least likely to reduce their local travel during the Covid-19 lockdown, probably because they still had to go to work.

In fact, their average travel distances increased during the pandemic, as they were often forced to find work further away from their homes. Meanwhile, high-income people reduced their travel the most during the lockdown, most often leaving home for recreational and non-work purposes and taking shorter trips, The Ohio State University study showed.