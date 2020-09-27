Travel in the time of Corona

With a small travel bag and Orhan Pamuk's ‘The Naïve and the Sensitive Novelist’, I started my first ever solo trip (inside the country) towards Cox's Bazar for official training. I was thrilled, scared and amused. Since I had not thought of going anywhere amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cox's Bazar felt like a blow of fresh air.

No wonder, everything there was 'normal' in Cox's Bazar as it is in Dhaka, in literally no time at all after lockdown. The city was in full of party mood-- weekends were full of tourists, everyone was enjoying their time beside the beach, having ice-cream, crab fries, posing to capture the memory of travel amid the 2020 pandemic to show their grandchildren that they did not give a damn of coronavirus, playing football besides the beach, chilling and drinking coconut water and the list goes on.

Meanwhile, half of the road in the city was blocked for construction work and the better half was stuck in traffic-- exactly like Dhaka. According to a local friend's justification—“We are tired of lockdown and maintaining distance. Now we will fight, whatever happens, enough is enough!”