US, Canada to extend ban on non-essential travel

The United States and Canada are set to approve another extension to a ban on non-essential travel as several major states struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak, sources in both nations said.

The month-long ban - which does not cover trade - was first imposed in March and has been rolled over several times as cases in the United States spike. The current range of restrictions runs out on Aug 21.

A US official briefed on the matter said the measures are set to be extended another 30 days and could last several more months depending on the progression of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans.