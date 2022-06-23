Unnoticed eye movements can be key for better self-driving cars, says study

These findings can be applied to machine vision, for example, making it easier for self-driving cars to learn how to recognize important features on the road.

Despite making constant head and eye movements throughout the day, objects in the world do not blur or become unrecognizable, even though the physical information hitting our retinas changes constantly.

What likely make this perceptual stability possible are neural copies of the movement commands. These copies are sent throughout the brain each time we move and are thought to allow the brain to account for our own movements and keep our perception stable.