Walking with a partner is great but might slow you down: Study

Libby Richards, associate professor of nursing, says, "We were hoping that there would not be a reduction in speed where partners walked together. We hoped that slower partners would speed up to match the faster partner, but that was not the case. However, it's important to note that any physical activity or walking -- regardless of speed -- is better than none."

Richards says it is common for people to walk or exercise with a spouse, partner or friend, as it increases one's likelihood to be active, especially as Americans are encouraged to meet a goal of 150 minutes of moderate activity every week.

"If someone substantially slows down when they are walking with someone else, that could negate some of the health benefits recognized if they walked alone at a faster pace," Richards says.

Shirley Rietdyk, professor of health and kinesiology who specializes in biomechanics, says there are many reasons to measure gait speed.