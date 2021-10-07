Ways to reduce salt in baked foods

We can't completely eliminate salt from our diet, but we can reduce it to a healthier level.

"Salt is an essential nutrient, and this is why we crave it. However, we consume more than we should, just like sugar and fat. Salt is related to hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, but it's the amount that is the problem, not the salt itself," Lee noted.

Salt is also an essential ingredient in bread making; it contributes to the structure and flavour of the bread and is necessary for the yeast to work properly.