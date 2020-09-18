Webinar on mental and emotional wellness on Saturday

Awaken the Compassionate Heart (ACH), a new global initiative on transforming the stigma related to mental and emotional wellness, is going to start its journey in Bangladesh through a live webinar on 19 September.

The event titled Awaken the Compassionate Heart Bangladesh (ACHB) would be hosted by Venier Wong, who is the global co-director of Love Peace Harmony Foundation (LPH), a nonprofit based out of Canada and USA, says a press release.

Comedian Farhana Muna and noted artiste Samir Obaid will join the webinar scheduled to start at 7:00pm.